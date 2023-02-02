HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Gary, Bandoumel Underwent Successful Surgeries

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 2)–Successful surgeries were performed last week on two Nebraska men’s basketball players, after they suffered season-ending injuries.

Guard Juwan Gary had surgery done on his left shoulder and team medical staff members say his recovery time should be five to six months. Gary started NU’s first 17 games in 2022-23 and averaged 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and a team-high 1.4 steals per game. He had a season-high 18 points in Nebraska’s win at Minnesota on Jan. 7.

Forward Emmanuel Bandoumel underwent left knee surgery and his recovery time is between eight to nine months. Bandoumel started the first 20 games for the Huskers in 2022-23, averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. At the time of his injury, he was the only player to start all 20 games for the Huskers and helped Nebraska rank in the top 35 nationally in defensive efficiency at the time of his injury.

Nebraska hosts Penn State Sunday afternoon at 3:30. Tickets are available for the matchup by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED.