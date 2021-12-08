HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Early Control From Michigan Helps Wolverines In Dominating Nebraska
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Dec. 7)–Alonzo Verge, Jr. had a season-high 31 points, but Michigan took control early and posted a 102-67 victory over Nebraska in men’s basketball on Tuesday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Huskers (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) shot just 31.9 percent on the night, including 35.1 percent in the first half, as Michigan used a 21-5 run in building a 51-32 halftime lead.
Terrance Williams II and Brandon Johns Jr. had 22 and 20 points, respectively, as Michigan (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten) put five players in double figures and 51 percent from the floor, including 15-of-32 from long range.
Nebraska tied the game at 13 after a Lat Mayen three-pointer with 13:56 left in the half, but the Huskers had just one field goal in the next five minutes of play. During Nebraska’s cold spell, Michigan scored seven straight points to push the lead to 26-15. The Wolverines eventually got their lead to 21, tied for the most of the half, at 49-28 with 4:01 to go. The Huskers missed four of their next eight shots to trail by 19 at the break.
The Huskers got to within 15 after a layup by Verge with 14:05 left in the second half, but Michigan held steady with five straight points and cruised to the win.
Verge Jr. was one of two Huskers to finish in double figures, as Keisei Tominaga finished with 11 points and shot 3-11 from the field. In all, NU shot just 5-of-35 from 3-point range.
Nebraska will look to bounce back quickly, as the Huskers travel to Atlanta to face No. 18 Auburn on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 10:30 a.m. CT and will be carried on ESPN2