HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Big Ten Releases Conference Matchups In 2022-23
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 16)–Nebraska men’s basketball will welcome both Big Ten Conference regular-season co-champions as well as the Big Ten Tournament champion, as the Big Ten announced its 2022-23 single and double-play opponents Thursday morning.
In all, the Huskers will host six teams which made the NCAA Tournament, including regular-season co-champs Illinois and Wisconsin, as well as Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa. NU will also host NCAA Tournament qualifiers Ohio State, Michigan State and Purdue, as well as Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern and Penn State.
Nebraska’s Big Ten road slate includes seven NCAA Tournament teams in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers, as well as Maryland, Minnesota and Penn State.
Nebraska’s single-play home games for 2022-23 include Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin, while the Huskers’ single-play road games include Indiana, Michigan and Rutgers. NU will face the other seven teams (Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue) twice during the 2022-22 campaign.
2022-23 Big Ten Opponents
Home
Northwestern*
Ohio State*
Wisconsin*
Michigan State
Penn State
Purdue
Minnesota
Illinois
Maryland
Iowa
Away
at Indiana^
at Michigan^
at Rutgers^
at Michigan State
at Penn State
at Purdue
at Minnesota
at Illinois
at Maryland
at Iowa
*-Single-Play Home
^-Single-Play Away