Husker Men’s and Women’s Gymnastics Teams Announce 2021 Regular Season Schedule
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Jan. 4)–The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team announced its 2021 schedule featuring six regular-season Big Ten Conference meets, beginning with its first home competition at the Bob Devaney Sports Center the weekend of Jan. 22.
The Huskers will open the season at the Devaney Center against Michigan for their first of three home meets the weekend of Jan. 22.
NU will have a week off before traveling to Penn State the weekend of Feb. 5.
Nebraska returns home for their third meet of the season to take on Minnesota the weekend of Feb. 12.
NU will have two weeks off for individuals to compete at the 2021 Winter Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nebraska takes on Ohio State the weekend of March 5 for the third and final home competition of the season.
The Huskers travel to Illinois the weekend of March 12 to take on the Fighting Illini before heading to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes for their last regular-season competition the weekend of March 19.
The Huskers finished the 2020 season 7-2, including a 2-1 mark against conference opponents. NU returns all of their roster from the 2020 season including All-Americans Jake Bonnay, Charlie Giles, Khalil Jackson and Griffin Kehler.
Information on the Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships has not yet been announced.
Nebraska 2021 Men’s Gymnastics Schedule
Weekend of Jan. 22 – vs. Michigan – Devaney Center (Lincoln)
Weekend of Feb. 5 – at Penn State – State College, Pennsylvania
Weekend of Feb. 12 – vs. Minnesota – Devaney Center (Lincoln)
Weekend of March 5 – vs. Ohio State – Devaney Center (Lincoln)
Weekend of March 12 – at Illinois – Champaign, Illinois
Weekend of March 19 – at Iowa – Iowa City, Iowa
The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team will attack a nine-week regular-season schedule against Big Ten Conference opponents, beginning with its first home competition at the Bob Devaney Sports Center the week of Jan. 15-21. The nine consecutive weeks of regular-season competition will continue through March 12-18.
Although Nebraska’s season opener will come against Illinois, the dual will technically be a non-conference battle with the Fighting Illini.
In Week 2, the Huskers will travel to University Park for a Big Ten dual at Penn State, before heading to East Lansing to take on Michigan State in Week 3 in another conference clash.
Nebraska returns home in Week 4 to battle the Scarlet Knights from Rutgers at the Devaney Center, before returning to the road in Week 5 to meet Michigan in its fourth Big Ten regular-season dual.
The Huskers are scheduled to compete in their fifth and final Big Ten regular-season dual against Iowa at the Devaney Center in Week 6. Those five conference dual meets in Weeks 2-6 and the Big Five Meets in Week 7 will be used to determine the Big Ten regular-season champion.
Weeks 8 and 9 will feature non-conference competition against Big Ten foes, with Nebraska journeying to Minnesota before wrapping up the regular season in a non-conference dual with Iowa at the Devaney Center.
2021 Nebraska Women’s Gymnastics Schedule
Week 1 (Jan. 15-21) – vs. Illinois (Devaney Center) – non-conference dual
Week 2 – at Penn State (University Park, Pa.) – B1G
Week 3 – at Michigan State (East Lansing, Mich.) – B1G
Week 4 – Rutgers (Devaney Center) – B1G
Week 5 – at Michigan (Ann Arbor, Mich.) – B1G
Week 6 – Iowa (Devaney Center) – B1G
Week 7 – Big Five Meets
Week 8 – at Minnesota (Minneapolis, Minn.) – non-conference dual
Week 9 – Iowa (Devaney Center) – non-conference dual