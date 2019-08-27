HUSKER FOOTBALL: Work Underway For South Alabama, Blackshirts Handed Out

LINCOLN–(KFOR August 26)–It’s game week and the 24th-ranked Nebraska football team continues preparing for Saturday morning’s kickoff against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium.
Head Coach Scott Frost says his team needs to learn from mistakes made last year against teams like Troy.
“I think they’re doing everything they can to be ready for this one and try not to let that happen,” Frost told the media on Monday.
In 2018, the Huskers fell to Troy 24-19 that left Nebraska fans stunned, a week after Colorado came to Lincoln to earn a win. But Frost says his team is eager to get out and play.
“We’re excited. I think the whole team is looking forward to competing against someone else, instead of each other,” he said.
Frost says he feels way less stressed heading into the opener this year, than he did a year ago.
Blackshirts were also handed out to the defense by former Husker Blackshirts like Jason Peter, Tony Veland and Jay Foreman among others.
Click the link below to see this week’s depth chart.
Nebraska Depth Chart vs South Alabama