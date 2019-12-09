HUSKER FOOTBALL: Wide-Receiver Woodyard Transferring From Nebraska

LINCOLN–(Hail Varsity Dec. 8)–Jaron Woodyard is expected to transfer out of the Husker football program, a Nebraska spokesperson confirmed to Hail Varsity Sunday evening.
A 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver from Gaithersburg, Maryland, joined Nebraska as a junior college addition in the 2018 class—Scott Frost’s first at Nebraska—and was expected to be an instant contributor in a wide receiver room that needed to be rebuilt.
Woodyard struggled to see the field consistently in his two years in Lincoln. He appeared in eight games as a junior but only finished with one catch.
As a senior this past season, he only played in three games (leaving him the ability to use the year as a redshirt) and didn’t make his debut until the Huskers’ seventh game of the year, a 13-10 win over Northwestern in which he didn’t register a catch. Woodyard will leave with just four catches to his name as a Husker.