HUSKER FOOTBALL: Whipple Speaks on Quarterback Progression

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 18)–Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. Whipple opened by speaking on the quarterback improvement.

“They have all gotten better from top to bottom,” Whipple said. “We have a really good room. They are fun to be around. I feel good about all of the top three guys.”

Whipple expanded on the quarterbacks, talking about ball security and work ethic.

“Our guys have done a good job taking care of the ball,” he said. “We have really harped on that and fundamentals and the run game and things that way. Today we added a bunch of new stuff. Yesterday for high redzone we wanted them to get it in a little ahead of time so there was a few things there that we will clean up. Then we will have another redzone session in Ireland. Overall these guys have worked hard.”

He explained the attitude of the quarterback group during practice.

“There was little bit of a lull in practice and they started to kind of get on one another,” Whipple said. “They started to get on each other and I said ‘Look you guys have worked hard it has been a really good camp.’ They have fought… So it is important to them but they have to relax. There is a fine line.”

The Huskers will return to the practice field tomorrow as they get ready for the season opener on Saturday, Aug. 27 against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland at 11:30 a.m. (CT) on FOX.

…