HUSKER FOOTBALL: Whipple Addresses Offensive Preparation For North Dakota Game

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–The Nebraska football team worked out Wednesday morning, as they gear up to face North Dakota this Saturday in the home opener at Memorial Stadium.

Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple talked to members of the media after practice Wednesday, where he talked about the response from the offense after the trip to Ireland.

“We had a really good meeting on Sunday night, then practiced light on Monday, but they were flying around,” Whipple said. “Today we did some good things, put in some new stuff and checked on some stuff. We will get it cleaned up, but they have been really good.”

Whipple also explained the message to the players after watching video of the Northwestern game last Saturday and what needs to be done this week.

“I was more encouraged than discouraged,” he said. “I told the guys, three quarters, 440 yards, averaged eight yards, four touchdowns, and one turnover that was shaky. Then the fourth quarter we did not finish. We were really good on third downs, and the fourth quarter we were 0-3. I thought what we did well was we started fast. The offensive staff did a really good job at halftime putting things together scoring two touchdowns in a row, but the bottom line this week was finishing.”

Whipple also talked about the performance of quarterback Casey Thompson in that Northwestern game, saying he thought Thompson managed things and showed leadership.

“We had a couple big plays on scrambles, where he kind of ran into things that way, Whipple added. “He wasn’t perfect, but I thought he was a little better than average. Missed some balls, some easy throws, and we worked on those things. He handled everything very well, and I’ve seen some bounce and more leadership this week.”

The Huskers will continue preparation Thursday for the home opener this Saturday, Sept. 3. Kickoff between Nebraska and North Dakota is set for 2:30 p.m., with TV coverage on BTN.