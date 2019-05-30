HUSKER FOOTBALL: Times/TV Designations Set For First Five Nebraska Games of 2019

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 30)–Kickoff times and television information for five 2019 Nebraska football games have been set, including four home games at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska’s season opener against South Alabama on Aug. 31 will kick off at 11 a.m., with television coverage provided by ESPN. A week later, Nebraska will travel to Boulder for a matchup against long-time Big Eight and Big 12 rival Colorado. The matchup with the Buffs from Folsom Field will be televised nationally on FOX with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT (1:30 p.m. MT).

Nebraska returns home on Sept. 14 to complete non-conference play against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium with the game set for a 7 p.m. kickoff with television coverage on FS1.

The Huskers also learned kickoff times for Big Ten Conference games against Northwestern (Oct. 5) and Iowa (Nov. 29). The Homecoming matchup against Northwestern will kick off at either 2:30 or 3 p.m., with the network determination to be made at a later date. Nebraska’s traditional Black Friday game against Iowa is set for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff with coverage on BTN.

Game times and television information for Nebraska’s remaining seven games on the 2019 schedule will be made six-to-12 days in advance.

Nebraska 2019 Game Times/TV Information

