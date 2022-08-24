HUSKER FOOTBALL: Thompson Named To Watch List For Unitas Award

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 24)–Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson was named to the watch list for the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, announced on Wednesday. Thompson was one of 76 FBS quarterbacks named to the watch list.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the nation’s top senior or upperclassmen quarterback. The 2021 winner was Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, who flourished under the direction of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple, who is in his first season as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this fall.

Thompson is also in his first season at Nebraska after transferring from Texas. He played in 19 games with 10 starts as a Longhorn and was Texas’ starting quarterback last season. In 2021, Thompson started the final 10 games and completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,113 yards and 24 touchdowns despite battling a hand injury. He threw for five touchdowns against Oklahoma and produced six total touchdowns against Texas Tech and seven against Kansas. His three career games with five or more touchdowns are the most in the history of Texas football.

Thompson is one of six Huskers who have earned a spot on a preseason watch list for a major national award. Thompson and his teammates open the season on Saturday against Northwestern at the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland.

Huskers on Preseason Watch Lists

Brian Buschini, Ray Guy Award

Ochaun Mathis, Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Trey Palmer, Paul Hornung Award

Ethan Piper, Allstate Good Works Team

Luke Reimer, Butkus Award

Luke Reimer, Chuck Bednarik Award

Casey Thompson, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award