HUSKER FOOTBALL: Taylor-Britt Leads Blackshirt All-Big Ten Honorees
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Dec. 16)–Nebraska junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt earned second-team All-Big Ten Football honors, leading a group of seven Blackshirts who received all-conference recognition.
Taylor-Britt was a second-team selection by the Big Ten Coaches, while being an honorable-mention choice by the media. Taylor-Britt has recorded 26 tackles this season, including 21 solo stops. He has two tackles for loss, three PBU and an interception against Penn State. Taylor-Britt received all-conference recognition for the second straight year after being an honorable-mention pick in 2019.
Six of Taylor-Britt’s fellow defenders, including three members of the secondary, also earned honorable-mention recognition. Defensive lineman Ben Stille, linebackers Will Honas and JoJo Domann, and safeties Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams received honorable-mention recognition from both voting panels, while senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle was chosen by the media panel.
Stille has recorded 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this season to lead a young defensive line. Domann is Nebraska’s team leader in tackles with 56 stops in 2020. The Colorado Springs native also leads the Huskers with 5.5 tackles for loss and is tied for the team lead with four PBU, while forcing a pair of fumbles. Honas ranks second on the team with 49 tackles, including five tackles for loss and a team-high three sacks.
In the secondary, Williams has 47 tackles, including four tackles for loss and a sack. He has recorded double-figure tackle games each of the past two weeks, and he also returned a fumble for a touchdown against Penn State. Dismuke pairs with Williams to give the Huskers a pair of hard-hitting safeties. Dismuke has 44 tackles this season, including five tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. His 15 tackles against Penn State were the most by a Husker since 2017.
A team captain, Bootle earned All-Big Ten honors for the third straight season. He was a third-team pick in 2018 and has received honorable-mention accolades the past two years. Bootle has 22 tackles and four PBU this season and ranks ninth in school history in pass breakups.
The defensive honorees join three offensive players recognized on Tuesday. Offensive linemen Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson all received honorable-mention recognition. The All-Big Ten special teams players will be revealed on Thursday.