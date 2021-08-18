HUSKER FOOTBALL: Talk of Offensive Depth Chart Ahead of Illinois
Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick met with members of the media following day 16 of fall camp Wednesday. Lubick spoke about the focus of the team and gave insight on the depth of the wide receiver and running back positions.
“I like where we are at right now from a focus standpoint,” Lubick said. “It has been a long camp and a good camp. A lot of improvement. Our guys are excited to play an opponent. Getting ready for that opponent and starting to do some scout looks. Our guys are really excited and energetic about that instead of going against ourselves every day. But really fired up about how our guys have prepared all camp. We are a much improved team but we still have some work to do.”
Lubick discussed how the depth chart is coming together.
“It is not set in stone,” he said. “It’s getting a little more clear. Each day the depth chart gets a little more clear of who the most consistent players are at each position. We have not finalized everything. We are still letting them play out a little bit, but we like how it is shaping up. And the good thing is we are going to have a lot more depth than we did last year so we are going to be able to play more guys at every position.”
Lubick was asked about how he feels about the wide receivers group.
“As a group I am really happy because the whole group has improved,” Lubick said. “Last year we had a lot of first-year players. The biggest year of improvement is from year one to year two. We had the addition of transfer Samori Toure who is playing like a veteran. So that has really helped us. But the guys who were kind of backups a lot last year have all taken their game up a notch. Oliver Martin, Wyatt Liewer, Levi Falck are playing at a high level. Zavier Betts has gotten better. Omar Manning has gotten better. So I feel really good about that position.”
Lubick was also asked about the depth at the running back position.
“We haven’t settled yet,” he said. “A couple of guys are jumping out. Sevion Morrison is really jumping out. Markese (Stepp) he was banged up in the spring. He is showing some good things. Some of the things we look for. A big physical back that we can count on. Gabe Ervin (Jr.) gets better every day. Marvin (Scott III) has done some good things, and so has Rahmir (Johnson). Rahmir has had his best camp since he has been here. So we are happy with the depth.
“We still haven’t made a decision on who is going to be the starting back. We will play more than one guy but we feel like we have lots of good players.”
The Huskers will return to the practice field Thursday as they prepare for the first game in 10 days. Nebraska kicks off its season on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Illinois at Noon on FOX.