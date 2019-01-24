HUSKER FOOTBALL: Spring Game Tickets on Sale to Public on Feb. 6

Nebraska fans can secure their tickets for the Red-White Spring Game presented by First National Bank beginning in early February. The spring game will be played on Saturday, April 13 at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff time to be determined.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.

A limit of 10 tickets per account will be in place for both season ticket holders and the public on-sale, an adjustment from last year’s maximum order of 20 tickets. While season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase, a minimum of 15,000 tickets will be available for the public sale on Feb. 6, an increase of 5,000 tickets from 2018.

The first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets is one of the many benefits offered to season ticket holders. Nebraska fans may purchase tickets on-line at Huskers.com, by phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office, located in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage (8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays).

All individuals entering Memorial Stadium for the spring game will need a ticket. The majority of tickets are $10 and all seats are reserved. A limited number of $20 club seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Youth eighth grade or younger will be admitted for free, but must secure a complimentary ticket. UNL students will be admitted for free, but must secure a ticket for admittance. UNL faculty and staff can purchase a reserved ticket for $5 with a staff ID.

Nebraska drew a record 86,818 fans for the 2018 spring game, the largest attendance for any FBS spring game last year.

