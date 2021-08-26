Husker Football Program Has 90% of Team Vaccinated, Per AD Alberts
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 26)–On his radio show Wednesday night, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said that the vaccination rate for the Husker football program has reached 90%. Alberts claims the team’s vaccination rate has improved since his hiring in mid-July.
Alberts adds the Huskers do not have a vaccination mandate for student-athletes at Nebraska. The Big Ten announced this week that teams unable to play due to COVID-19 will be forced to forfeit during the 2021-22 season.