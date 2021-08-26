      Weather Alert

Husker Football Program Has 90% of Team Vaccinated, Per AD Alberts

Aug 26, 2021 @ 7:56am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 26)–On his radio show Wednesday night, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said that the vaccination rate for the Husker football program has reached 90%.  Alberts claims the team’s vaccination rate has improved since his hiring in mid-July.

Alberts adds the Huskers do not have a vaccination mandate for student-athletes at Nebraska.  The Big Ten announced this week that teams unable to play due to COVID-19 will be forced to forfeit during the 2021-22 season.

