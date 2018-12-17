HUSKER FOOTBALL: NU/Akron Agree To Payment, Schedule Future Game

The Nebraska Athletic Department and the University of Akron have finalized a two-part agreement, addressing the 2018 canceled football game between the schools and scheduling a future contest in Lincoln.

Nebraska will play host to Akron at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. Akron will receive a guarantee of $1.45 million for the 2025 game in Lincoln.

Nebraska will pay Akron $650,000 for the originally scheduled game on Sept. 1, 2018, that was canceled due to severe weather in Lincoln. The contract signed in 2014 provided a guarantee of $1.17 million for Akron to play the game in Lincoln, and Nebraska has agreed to pay more than half of that guarantee despite the game being canceled.

“We are pleased to finalize an agreement with Akron that is beneficial for both institutions,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “We have had good dialogue with Akron during this process and are appreciative of the cooperation and patience from everyone involved. We look forward to Akron making a return trip to Memorial Stadium in 2025.”

The 2025 game against the Zips will be the home opener at Memorial Stadium for Nebraska. The Huskers open the season at Illinois on Aug. 30, before Akron will visit Lincoln. Nebraska also has a non-conference game scheduled at Cincinnati on Sept. 13, 2025, with one remaining non-conference opening.