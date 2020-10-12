HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Will Play Iowa The Day After Thanksgiving
LINCOLN–(KFOR/AP Oct. 12)–Nebraska will play football at Iowa on the day after Thanksgiving, continuing a tradition that started when the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011.
The Big Ten announced Monday the game would be played Nov. 27 instead of Nov. 28. In another schedule change, Iowa will play at Minnesota on Nov. 13, a Friday, instead of on Nov. 14.
This will mark the 31st straight season Nebraska has played on Black Friday, dating to the 1990 season. In addition to 10 matchups with Iowa, the Huskers played Colorado for 15 straight seasons from 1996-2010 and met Oklahoma six consecutive years from 1990-95.