HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Receives Single Vote In AP Top 25 Preseason Rankings

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–The Associated Press College Football Top 25 preseason rankings released Monday indicates that Nebraska received one vote for consideration into the poll.

The Huskers have not been ranked in the AP Top 25 since the week of September 3, 2019, when they were No. 25 after they were preseason rated No. 24. Nebraska finished the 2019 season with a 5-7 record, unranked and not going to a bowl game.

Alabama is the preseason favorite for 2022 at No. 1, followed by Ohio State at No. 2 and defending national champion Georgia at No. 3.

Here are the rankings. Number in parentheses indicates first place votes.

1. Alabama (54)

2. Ohio St. (6)

3. Georgia (3)

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma St.

13. NC State

14. Southern Cal

15. Michigan St.

16. Miami

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Mississippi

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn St. 160, LSU 55, Fresno St. 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi St. 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas St. 14, North Carolina 9, Boise St. 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian St. 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego St. 2, Utah St. 2, Nebraska 1.