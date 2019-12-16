HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Gets Two Verbal Commits From Key Defenders

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 15)–The Nebraska football team received two commitments on Sunday from a pair of linebackers for the 2020 recruiting class.
Hail Varsity Magazine reports that inside linebacker Keyshawn Greene from Florida announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon his commitment, after a visit to Lincoln. Greene is 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, and he ran a verified 4.49 40-yard dash at Nike’s The Opening last February.
Then on Sunday night, the Huskers got a commit from outside linebacker Niko Cooper from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He stands 6-5 and weighs 220 pounds and was also in Lincoln over the weekend for a visit. Cooper had 24 tackles including nine for loss and also forced two fumbles this past season at Hutchinson.