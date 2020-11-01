HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Get Verbal Commit In California Lineman Weaver
LINCOLN–(KFOR/Hail Varsity Oct. 31)–Hail Varsity magazine reported Saturday that 3-star defensive lineman Jailen Weaver committed to Nebraska. He gives the Huskers their first defensive line commitment of the cycle.
Weaver (6-8, 280 out of Antioch, California) made his announcement on Twitter with a Halloween-themed edit. Weaver picked the Huskers over Indiana and Tennessee. California isn’t playing high school football this fall in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll instead play football in the spring.
Weaver finished with 67 tackles, including 12 for loss and nine sacks in 10 games for Antioch High School as a Junior. He earned honorable mention All-Metro designation by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Weaver is he 20th known commitment for the Huskers in the 2021 recruiting class.