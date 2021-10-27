HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Defense Is Preparing To Face Three QBs from Purdue
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 26)–Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Chinander discussed the possibility of Purdue playing three different quarterbacks.
“Obviously (Jack) Plummer was the quarterback to start of the season so he can operate the entire offense,” Chinander said. “What he is doing as of late is a little different than running the whole show but he is very capable of running the whole show so I think when he comes in you have to be ready for everything. Some people said ‘Well they only ran it when he has come in,’ but he can definitely run the whole show. As number 12 comes in he has kind of taken over the wildcat role as Zander Horvath has been injured a little bit but I am sure he can operate in the pass game as well so I think you have to understand what they are doing with their piece of the offense now but you also have to understand that they are real quarterbacks and they can run the whole offense so we can not just put 11 guys up in the box and defend the run. We have to be ready for them to throw the football and do a lot of different things.”
Chinander talked about Nebraska’s opportunity to rush the passer.
“I think those offensive linemen at Purdue have a big responsibility and they have done a good job,” he said. “I think this is a game where it is a good game for everybody because against Michigan and Minnesota even though we did not necessarily earn the right to rush the passer as much this game I think there is going to be a little bit more air attack so I think our guys are going to have a good chance to go in and rush the passer a little bit.”
He was also asked about Myles Farmer stepping up as a starting safety.
“Myles is taking on a huge responsibility as a starter but Myles has been training for this job for a long time,” Chinander said. “Myles stepped in as a starter last year versus Northwestern and ended up with two picks. Now we do not expect him to come in here and get two picks right away again but he responded well last time when he was asked to step up as a starter I do not expect anything less from him this year. He has trained he has prepared and I think that he is ready to go he is ready for it to be his time.”
The Huskers play Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.