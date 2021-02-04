      Weather Alert

HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Completes Recruiting Class By Signing Ho’ohuli, Four Walk-Ons From Lincoln Sign

Feb 3, 2021 @ 10:52pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 3)–The Nebraska football team on National Letter of Intent Signing Day Wednesday added Wynden Ho’ohuli, a four-star linebacker from Hawaii.  He’s listed as a 6-2, 210-pound inside linebacker.

Ho’ohuli announced his commitment to Nebraska in early January but made it official on Wednesday.   Meanwhile, four-star cornerback Avante Dickerson from Omaha Westside chose Oregon over Nebraska.  Dickerson decommitted from Minnesota in December.

This year’s walk-on class includes three players from Lincoln Southeast: defensive back Derek Branch, defensive lineman Maddox Burton and utility player Taveon Thompson.  Also from Lincoln, utility player Grant Buda from Southwest, signed to be a walk-on for the Husker football team.