HUSKER FOOTBALL: National Letter Of Intent Signing Day For 2019 Recruiting Class

The Nebraska football team is expected to have a good portion of their recruiting class signed Wednesday (Dec. 19), which is the first day of the early signing period. Recruits have until 11:59pm Friday (Dec. 21) to sign their national letter of intent. Others may decide to hold off until February to make their decision.
Below are a list of commits who have signed to play at Nebraska. The information is courtesy of Hail Varsity Magazine and listen to extended coverage from Hail Varsity Radio, 2-6pm Wednesday (Dec. 19) on ESPN Lincoln 101.5FM/1480AM, espnlincoln.com and the ESPN Lincoln app.
RB Rahmir Johnson
ATH Myles Farmer
RB Ronald Thompkins
LB Jackson Hannah
WR Jamie Nance
LB Nick Henrich
TE Chris Hickman
DL Ethan Piper
DE Mosai Newsom
ATH Wandale Robinson
OL Matthew Anderson
DE Jamin Graham
OL Bryce Benhart
OL Michael Lynn
QB Luke McCaffrey
DB Javin Wright
DE Garrett Nelson
ATH Darien Chase
Expected To Sign
RB Dedrick Mills
OL Desmond Bland
Could sign with Nebraska
DE/OLB Lloyd Summerall
DE Brant Banks
OL Jimmy Fritzsche
DE Ty Robinson