HUSKER FOOTBALL: Martinez Will Get The Start at QB Against Buckeyes
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 19)–Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost on Monday indicated that junior quarterback Adrian Martinez would get the start against No. 5 Ohio State in the season opener on Saturday.
Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey had been battling for the job in fall camp, with Frost saying both are capable of moving the offense. Last Saturday, Martinez was named one of five captains for this season, his second year in that role.
So far in his career, Martinez has played in 23 games for the Huskers totalling 4,573 passing yards. After a breakout freshman season in 2018, Martinez dealt with inconsistencies and injuries during his sophomore season in 2019.