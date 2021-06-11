HUSKER FOOTBALL: Martinez, Stille Named To The All-District VII Academic Football Team
Two Huskers Named CoSIDA Academic All-District
A pair of Nebraska football player were honored as the 2020-21 Academic All-District® VII Football Team, selected by CoSIDA, was announced on Thursday.
Ben Stille and Adrian Martinez was both first-team selections and will now advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early July.
Stille is a first-team selection for the second straight season, as the senior defensive lineman carries 3.31 GPA while working on a master’s degree in nutrition and health sciences. On the field, Stille earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors in 2020, as he totaled 27 tackles and anchored the Husker defense. A four-year letterwinner who has 24 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in his career, Stille is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten pick and was Nebraska’s nominee for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in 2019.
Martinez earns his first Academic All-District VII award, as he graduated with a degree in management and carries a 3.50 GPA. A three-year starter and one of only 13 two-year captains in Nebraska football history, Martinez set a school record with a 71.5 completion percentage in 2020, while also pacing the Huskers with 74.4 rushing yards per game. He holds 13 school records entering the 2021 season and ranks in the top five of Nebraska’s career lists in passing yards, total offense and completion percentage. A two-time Academic All-Big Ten pick, he was one of 10 national finalists for the 2021 men’s Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar-of-the-Year Award.
The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Nebraska has a national-best 341 Academic All-Americans, including 108 in football, as of June 2021.
Link to Full All-District Teams: https://academicallamerica.com/documents/2021/6/9//Acad_Football_2020_21.pdf?id=3183