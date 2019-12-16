HUSKER FOOTBALL: LSE’s Gifford To Follow In Brother’s Foot Steps, Commits To Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–A local product has decided to stay close to home to play college football.
On Monday afternoon, Lincoln Southeast senior and all-state safety Isaac Gifford announced on Twitter he decided to continue his football career by committing to Nebraska. He will be given a blueshirt, meaning he will be will be given a full scholarship on the first day of fall camp. The blueshirt also means a player can’t take an official visit to the school or host a coach from the school in his home.
Gifford was all-state selection for the Knights, who finished in the Class A quarterfinal of the state football playoffs. He chose Nebraska over scholarship offers from places like Oregon State, Air Force, Wyoming and Youngstown State. Gifford plans to enroll at Nebraska for second semester and go through spring drills.
Gifford’s older brother is Luke Gifford, another Southeast alum, former Husker football captain and now a member of the Dallas Cowboys.