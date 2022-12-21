HUSKER FOOTBALL: Latest Commitments From the 2023 Recruiting Class

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 21)–Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule will formally hold a news conference at 2:30pm Wednesday to discuss the signees to the Huskers’ 2023 recruiting class.

Here are the latest commitments:

Riley Van Poppel, 6-5, 275, DL, Argyle, Texas

Jaiden Doss, 6-0, 195, WR, Raymore, Missouri

Brice Turner, 6-1, 175, WR, Bay City, Texas

Sam Sledge, 6-3, 285, OL, Omaha Creighton Prep

Syncere Safeeulla, 6-2, 170, DB, Nashville, Tennessee

Maverick Noonan, 6-4, 225, DL, Elkhorn South

Jaylen Lloyd, 5-11, 160, WR, Omaha Westside

Gunnar Gottula, 6-5, 300, OL, Lincoln Southeast

Tristan Alvano, 6-1, 185, PK, Omaha Westside

Rahmir Stewart, 6-0, 195, DB, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kwinten Ives, 6-2, 185, RB, Beverly, New Jersey

Dwight Bootle II, 5-10, 170, DB, Miami, Florida

Mason Goldman, 6-5, 260, OL, Gretna

Brock Knutson, 6-7, 270, OL, Scottsbluff

Princewill Umanmielen, 6-4, 230, DL, Austin, Texas

Jason Maciejczak, 6-3, 320, OL/DL, Pierre, South Dakota

Dylan Rogers, 6-3, 240, LB, Houston, Texas

-Bold indicates in-state players.