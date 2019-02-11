HUSKER FOOTBALL: Kickoff Time Set For Spring Game

The University of Nebraska Athletic Department has announced the kickoff time for the annual Red-White Spring game.

The scrimmage will get underway at Memorial Stadium on April 13 at 1 p.m. this season and be televised on BTN.  The game officially sold out over the weekend, after selling 80,000 tickets in the first two days.

All individuals entering Memorial Stadium for the spring game will need a ticket.  Nebraska drew a record 86,818 fans for the 2018 spring game, the largest attendance for any FBS spring game last year.

