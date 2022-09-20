HUSKER FOOTBALL: Joseph Strives For Improvement, Allen Is Out With Injury

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–After a 1-3 start to the 2022 season, the Nebraska football team has seen their head coach and defensive coordinator both fired and the Huskers have suffered their worst loss in terms of margin in quite awhile.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph was asked on Tuesday how is he going to get the team to make changes in mid-season and keep their chins up at the same time.

“Keep encouraging them and let them know that I have their best interest at hand,” Joseph said. “I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure I make them a better football team.”

The Huskers have an open date this week to work on improvements on both sides of the ball, before they host Indiana Oct. 1. That game will kickoff at 6:30pm on BTN.

Also, Coach Joseph said on Tuesday that running back Ajay Allen is out for the year with an injury and had surgery done on Monday.

Allen plans to redshirt.