HUSKER FOOTBALL: Joseph Speaks On Team Energy and Peer Leadership

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 29)–Nebraska’s interim head football coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. Joseph opened by talking about Thursday’s practice.

“It was good today,” Joseph said. “I thought they flew around. I thought they were good on all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. I thought the coaches out there were coaching with their hair on fire. I thought the kids flew around today, so I was pleased with what I saw today.”

Joseph spoke on the changes being made on defense.

“Right now like I said we cut some calls down,” he said. “We simplified it. We are doing what they can do. They are bought in, and I think they are going to fly around, and they are in a good spot right now on the defense.”

He was asked about the leadership of the players on the team.

“We have always said a player driven team is a really good football team,” Joseph said. “I am trying to give them more responsibility for us in leadership, and they are doing a great job right now.”

Joseph also discussed the impact the fan support has on the team.

“We have such a great fanbase,” he said. “They show up to every home game. They sell it out. I think the kids recognize that. They always talk to me about that, about how the fans have our back. And they do, and we appreciate that.”

The Huskers will take on Indiana at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The game is set to be broadcasted on BTN.