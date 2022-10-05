HUSKER FOOTBALL: Joseph Details Team Preparation and Attitude

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 5)–Nebraska interim head football coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He touched on how preparation has gone in a short week.

“I thought it went smooth. Thought the kids were champions, the coaches did a really good job in a short week for them to prepare. They worked late nights, trying to get the game plan down. Last night, they got out here at 10:30 or 11 o’clock. Kids came back and worked today, thought it was really smooth this week.”

Joseph explained how he wants to get Travis Vokolek more involved coming off his injury.

“I think he will. Travis is a big part of this offense. We look for him to catch balls, and he’s also a great run blocker. He knows pass protect also. He’s got a big role in this offense, but I think we will see more of him.”

He also spoke on how the win against Indiana helped the team.

“You got to look at it now, they haven’t won a lot of games. If you were on this team, and you lost nine straight, would you think you could win every game? It’s human nature to doubt yourself so we talked to them about not doubting themselves. We do have high expectations for them, but for now I think they are in a good place mentally right now. I think they are turning over a new leaf and just a sense of ‘we did it’, kids these days they gotta see it happen, and I think they’ll continue to get better.”

He expanded on how the team’s attitude has changed after the win.

“I saw it in the bye week. They bought in in what we asked them to do, to play fast. The defense really turned everything over the way they started playing. You could see the swag coming back to them. You’re talking about some kids that have been beat down for three or four years now, now they won a game, see how they can do it, and are gonna get better every week.”

The Huskers will hit the road to play Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. on Friday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on FS1.