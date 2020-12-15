Husker Football Game Time Changes, While Husker Men’s Basketball Adds Game To Schedule
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 15)–The Nebraska football team will now play at Rutgers on Friday night, starting at 6:30 on BTN, instead of the original 3pm kickoff. Indiana and Purdue were supposed to play Friday night, but that game was cancelled due to COVID-19. Also, just added to the schedule for Thursday night at 6 o’clock, the Nebraska men’s basketball team will host Doane University from Crete. The game will be on BTN Plus and fills the game with Florida A&M that was cancelled from over a week ago due to COVID.