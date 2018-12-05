HUSKER FOOTBALL: Frost To Be Inducted Into Orange Bowl Hall of Fame

Nebraska Head Coach and national championship quarterback Scott Frost is among a group of five 2018 inductees into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame.

Frost and the rest of the 2018 class will be honored at events surrounding the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Frost quarterbacked Nebraska to a pair of Orange Bowl victories following the 1996 and 1997 seasons. A 42-17 win over Tennessee in the 1998 Orange Bowl capped a perfect 13-0 season and secured Nebraska’s fifth national championship. The win also closed Tom Osborne’s coaching career with a third national championship.

Frost also led the 1996 Huskers to an Orange Bowl victory, defeating Virginia Tech 41-21 to close out the season with an 11-2 record.

In his two Orange Bowl appearances, Frost completed nearly 60 percent of his passes while rushing 26 times for 122 yards and five touchdowns. Frost and fellow Husker Johnny Rodgers are the only players to rush for five touchdowns in their Orange Bowl careers.

Frost will be the 10th Nebraska player to be inducted into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame. He joins Tommie Frazier, Irving Fryar, Turner Gill, Rich Glover, Ahman Green, Dave Rimington, Johnny Rodgers, Mike Rozier and Jerry Tagge. The 10 players are joined by coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne, who each captured a pair of national championships with Orange Bowl victories.

Frost is joined in the 2018 Orange Bowl Hall of Fame Class by Florida State defensive end Derrick Alexander, Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, Alabama running back Shaun Alexander and Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer. The five new inductees are part of a group of 119 inductees into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame.

The five will be honored at the annual AvMed Orange Bowl Coaches Luncheon presented by AutoNation on Friday, December 28 at Jungle Island in Miami the day before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, and presented to the crowd during an on-field ceremony.