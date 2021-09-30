HUSKER FOOTBALL: Frost Talks About The Team Ahead of Northwestern

He also spoke on the confidence the players have in who they are as a team.
“I had a couple of leaders tell me that as confident as they were going into the season they are more confident right now about who they are as a team than when the season started,” Frost said. “We would like to be in a little different situation with the record and I think we played well enough to have it be that way but the guys are excited. They believe in their team and what we are doing and it will all come together.”