HUSKER FOOTBALL: Frost, Coaching Staff, Players Committed To Playing This Fall
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–In a message that lasted a little more than 10 minutes on Monday afternoon, Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost advocated for the 2020 college football season to go on this fall.
In a Zoom meeting with reporters, Frost said his team wants to play this fall, as the Huskers were scheduled to start playing at Rutgers on Sept. 5. Just recently, the Scarlet Knights had a COVID-19 outbreak and had to postpone football workouts. But reports through several national media outlets and sources indicated the Big Ten may be cancelling fall sports.
“The virus is going to be here whether we play football or not,” Frost said.
Among the reasons Frost outlined in his message to play football was highlighted by the financial impact. Frost said no football season would cost the University of Nebraska $80-$120 million and the City of Lincoln would suffer a $300 million setback.
Frost believes his players are safest on campus, which conducts regular COVID-19 testing. Nebraska’s team doctors and nutrition staff are readily available while student-athletes are on campus.
“I’ll be the first one to pull the plug if this isn’t safe,” Frost said.
Frost said the Huskers are committed to playing a Big Ten schedule, but would look for games elsewhere if the conference cancelled the fall sports season. That also has the backing of his team. But Frost says if any of the players don’t feel safe and opt not to play, they won’t be penalized.