HUSKER FOOTBALL: Former Iowa Lineman Miller Transferring To Nebraska
LINCOLN–(KFOR/KLMS June 26)–Big recruiting news for the Nebraska football team, as they add 6-6, 310 pound offensive lineman Ezra Miller, a former lineman at Iowa and a former 4-star recruit from the class of 2019.
Miller announced his commitment on social media this week. Miller enrolled at Iowa and participated in spring ball ahead of the 2019 season, but a back injury kept him from playing a down for the Hawkeyes in-season.
He’ll join the Husker program as a walk-on. Nebraska has one scholarship left to give to a newcomer in the 2020 class.
