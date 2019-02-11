HUSKER FOOTBALL: D-Line Coach Dawson Hired For Job With The NFL’s Giants

The Nebraska football team is in need of a new defensive line coach, as Mike Dawson has accepted a position with the New York Giants.

On Monday, Dawson was hired to the Giants coaching staff.

Dawson came with Head Coach Scott Frost from UCF in advance of the 2018 season.

Frost released the following statement:

“Coach Dawson informed me late last week he had chosen to accept a coaching position with the New York Giants. Mike has been a key part of our staff the past three seasons at Nebraska and UCF. He is a man of great character, an outstanding teacher, relates well to players and is a tremendous asset for any coaching staff.

“When you are fortunate to have outstanding coaches on your staff, they are going to have other opportunities in this profession. We will miss Coach Dawson, but wish him and his family the best as he takes the next step in his career with the Giants.”