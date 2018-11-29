HUSKER FOOTBALL: Conference Honors For Some NU Offensive/Defensive Players

Second-team all Big Ten honors from the media and coaches for Nebraska wide-receiver Stanley Morgan Junior, when the all-conference offensive teams were announced on Wednesday.

Sophomore receiver JD Spielman was a third-team pick by the media and coaches, while senior running back Devine Ozigbo was a third-team pick by the media, but honorable mention by the coaches.

True freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez, left tackle Brandon Jaimes and right guard Boe Wilson were honorable mentions.

On Tuesday, the All-Big Ten Conference defensive teams were announced. DiCaprio Bootle and Mohammed Barry received third team honors, while Luke Gifford and Carlos and Khalil Davis were honorable mention.

Junior Punter Isaac Armstrong was honorable mention special teams.