Husker Football Coach Scott Frost Has COVID-19
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 9)–Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Frost released the following statement on Sunday afternoon.
“Earlier today, I received a positive COVID-19 test result. Fortunately, I have only mild symptoms, am isolating at home, and will work remotely this week. Our coaching staff will go a great job managing the team as our players return to campus to start winter conditioning. I look forward to rejoining the team as soon as possible in accordance with health and safety protocols.”