HUSKER FOOTBALL: Blackshirts Handed Out To 12 Defensive Players
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 19)–Nebraska football defensive coordinator Erik Chinander announced earlier this week that the coveted Blackshirts practice jerseys were handed out to 12 players on defense.
On Friday, Head Coach Scott Frost made it known that defensive backs Deontai Williams, Cam Taylor-Britt, Marquel Dismuke and Dicaprio Bootle got the jerseys. Also receiving Blackshirts were inside linebackers Collin Miller and Will Honas, along with outside linebackers JoJo Domann, Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson. On the defensive line, Damion Daniels, Ty Robinson and Ben Stille also received Blackshirts.
Frost mentioned during his post practice news conference on Thursday he felt this team is ready to play Illinois on Saturday. Game time will be shortly after 11am on FS1.
