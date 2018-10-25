HUSKER FOOTBALL: Attention Detail Helps In Prep For Bethune-Cookman

LINCOLN–(NU Sports Information)–The Nebraska football team practiced for approximately two hours on Thursday inside the Hawks Championship Center in helmets only.

Head Coach Scott Frost addressed the media after practice to talk about how a different practice schedule gave the Huskers some needed rest but still allowed the team to fully prepare for Bethune-Cookman.

“I told the team at the beginning of the week, in order to try and get them recovered a little bit, we’re going to adjust (the practice schedule),” Frost said. “I told them because of that, they needed to make sure they had a great Wednesday especially, that was our one full day. Great Thursday, far and away our best one we’ve had on a Thursday today, so I think they’ve responded well. We got them recovered a little bit physically. They know the game plan, and I think they’re ready.”

Frost then expanded upon what made Thursday such a great practice.

“It’s attention to detail,” he said. “We basically have four periods, we kind of jog through everything we’re going to run in a game against what looks we’ll get. Early on in the year we wouldn’t even get through all the plays we had scripted for it. Today, we were getting done with about three minutes left in each period. So that’s a function of doing things right, attention to detail and not having to repeat things to make sure we got it right.”

Frost also commented on what his message to the team is about playing a FCS team.

“Every week we want to approach it like we’re playing a nameless, faceless opponent,” Frost said. “Doesn’t matter who we’re playing, our standard stays the same. If we’re better than we were last week then we’re moving in the right direction.

“It doesn’t matter whether we’re playing Ohio State or Bethune-Cookman, we need to be at our best, and we need to play better than we did last week. The guys have approached practice that way this week, and we’ll make sure their mentality is right to do that on Saturday.”

Frost ended the media session commenting on what he has seen on film in his preparations for the Wildcats.

“They’ve been putting up a lot of points on offense so I think our defense has a challenge,” Frost said. “Defensively, their guys play hard. They kind of mix things up in the back end so it’s a little bit tricky, so we have to make sure that we’re seeing things the right way and executing and playing as hard and as well as we did on offense last week.”

The Huskers will host Bethune-Cookman at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on BTN.