HUSKER FOOTBALL: Alternate Uniforms Unveiled For Upcoming Nebraska Football Season

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics August 19)–Shoe and apparel maker adidas and the University of Nebraska partnered to reveal the Nebraska black jersey as an alternate.
Known as the “Blackshirts,” a reference to the Cornhuskers’ starting defensive unit, the nickname became the key inspiration behind Nebraska’s 2019 alternate uniforms.
Uniforms use a black base with traditional red and white accents. A skull-and-crossbones logo sits on the jersey’s sleeve caps.
The jersey features a body-mapping design, using a ribbed, knit pattern on the chest and shoulder pads to produce a refined fit, while knit engineered mesh channels feature Climacool technology to provide enhanced breathability and cooling zones.
No date has been announced for when the jerseys will be worn.