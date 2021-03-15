HUSKER CROSS COUNTRY: Freyhof, Kusche Finish Season In NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla.–(NU Athletics Mar. 15)–The Nebraska cross country duo of Erika Freyhof and George Kusche concluded the postponed 2020 season at the NCAA Championships on Monday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla.
Freyhof raced a time of 21:26.0 to finish 86th overall in her first NCAA Championship meet appearance. Her finish is Nebraska’s best on the women’s side since Lara Crofford finished 45th in 2008.
Kusche raced a time of 34:03.2 for 229th in the 10K in his third appearance at the NCAA Championships. He is the most recent Husker male to qualify for the national championship meet at least three times since Joe Kirby qualified for his fourth championship in 1990.
In a cross country season unlike any other, Kusche and Freyhof finish the season having set numerous milestones for the Huskers. Kusche became the program’s first Big Ten cross country champion this year and Freyhof not only earned the highest finish at the national championships by a Husker female in over a decade, but also placed a team-best 6th at the Big Ten Championships for the women’s highest finish at a conference championship race since 2008.