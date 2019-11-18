HUSKER BOWLING: Nebraska Wins Third Tournament in a Row

KENOSHA, Wisconsin–(NU Athletics)–The Nebraska women’s bowling team overcame a fourth place seeding to win their third tournament in a row by going 3-0 in bracket play. The huskers won three straight matchups to claim the title at the SFA Ladyjack Hammer Classic.
The Huskers began the tournament facing No. 3 seeded Vanderbilt where they claimed a narrow 4-2 win (246-227, 248-216, 222-157, 197-204, 179-188, 191-183). That win led them to face No. 1 seeded Same Houston State where they took another narrow 4-2 victory (215-218, 237-183, 300-193, 234-237, 253-221, 224-217). In the final match, Nebraska faced No. 2 seeded McKendree where they took the tournament title with a 4-2 victory (217-192, 208-172, 212-248, 246-288, 203-163, 199-170).
In their match against Sam Houston State Nebraska bowled a perfect 300 to take the third game of the matchup.
Nebraska will return to bowling January 10-12 at the Storming Blue & Gold in Las Vegas, Nev.
SFA Ladyjack Hammer Classic Final Standings
Nebraska
McKendree
Sam Houston State
Stephen F. Austin
Vanderbilt
Arkansas State
Youngstown State
Wisconsin-Whitewater
Adelphi
Maryville
Tulane
St. Francis (PA)
Upper Iowa
Elmhurst
Marian