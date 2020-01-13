HUSKER BOWLING: Nebraska Finishes Runner-Up In Vegas Classic

Las Vegas, Nev.
– The Nebraska women’s bowling team claimed second place on Sunday in the final day of the Stormin’ Blue & White Vegas Classic.
The Huskers started off the day against No. 3 seeded Tulane and won 4-1 with scores of 232-217, 208-194, 213-236, 212-181, 213-190 . In the second match, NU knocked off No. 1 seeded McKendree in seven games. Nebraska lost the first three (211-189, 190-184, 195-169) but bounced back to win the final four (190-201, 192-214, 190-243, 202-226) and advance to the championship.
In the championship match, NU lost to No. 2 seeded Vanderbilt in another close 4-3 match. Nebraska won the first three 211-189, 190-184 and 195-169, but fell 190-201, 192-214, 190-243 and 202-226 in the last four matches.
The Huskers will return to action on Jan. 24-26 when they compete at the Columbia 300 Saints in Chesterfield, Mo.
Stormin’ Blue & White Vegas Classic Final Standings
Vanderbilt
Nebraska
Stephen F. Austin
McKendree
Tulane
Mount St. Mary’s
Delaware State
Maryville
Monmouth
Valparaiso
St. Francis (Pa.)
Prairie View A&M
Grambling State