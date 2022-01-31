HUSKER BOWLING: Nebraska Finishes 3rd At Prairie View Invite
Dallas, Texas –(NU Athletics Jan. 30)– The Nebraska bowling team finished the Prairie View Invitational in 3rd place with an 8-3 record.
“We did some very good things this weekend and some of our weaknesses were exposed as well,” said Head Coach Paul Klempa. “We will go back to work on those areas for the upcoming events and the team is anxious to improve them. Overall, we had a solid showing in a very competitive field. We improved our bid to make the postseason once again with this performance and that is always a good take-away.”
The Huskers began the day with a Traditional match against Youngstown State and took a victory to start off with (982-925).
Next up for the Huskers was the first match of bracket play against Sam Houston State. Nebraska started strong with a win in the first game of the match by a score of 216-160. Sam Houston took game two to even the score (177-257). The Huskers came back and claimed games three (255-223) and four (186-156). The Bearkats hit back hard and claimed games five (172-210) and six (204-223). In the final game, Sam Houston State took their victory by a score of 185-206.
Nebraska then squared up against McKendree for the final match of the bracket, where they claimed victory in games one (257-246) and two (235-202). In game three, the Bearcats fought back and beat the Huskers by a close score of 223-224. Nebraska fell to McKendree in game four (157-173), but bounced back in game five (253-239). McKendree struck back once more to take game six (197-188), but fell to the Huskers in the final game by a score of 202-172.
In the final match of individual play, Kayla Verstraete sits in fifth, claiming a place on the All-Tournament team with an average pinfall of 221.33. Kendyl Hofmeister sits in 12th with an average pinfall of 212.83. Gwen Maehaplaced 34th (195.6) and Michelle Guarro sits close behind in 40th (191). Crystal Elliott took 47th place (185.5) with Cassidy Ray not far in 51st place (184).
Nebraska will be back to the lanes next week at the Columbia 300 Saints Invite in Valley, Missouri, from Feb. 4-6.
Prairie View Invitational Final Standings:
-
Vanderbilt
-
Sam Houston
-
Nebraska
-
McKendree
-
North Carolina A&T
-
Louisiana Tech
-
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Youngstown St
-
Arkansas St
-
Tulane
-
Sacred Heart
-
Prairie View A&M