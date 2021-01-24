HUSKER BOWLING: Finishes Fourth at Columbia 300 Saints Invite
ST. LOUIS, Mo.–(NU Athletics Jan. 24)–The Nebraska bowling team finished in fourth at the Columbia 300 Saints Invite Sunday.
Crystal Elliott led the Huskers with a fourth-place finish with a final score of 1,270 pins. Cassidy Ray rose five spots to finish 11th (1,146) while Leah Glazer gained two spots to place 13th (1,142). Kendyl Hofmeister (15th, 1,137) and Michelle Guarro (21st, 1,088) rounded out the team’s lineup.
The Huskers began the day with a strong start, defeating Kentucky Wesleyan 969-905. Playing their sixth and final traditional game of the tournament, Elliott led Nebraska with 213 pins followed by Guarro (204) and Ray (200) both finding success. The team was rounded out by Glazer (193) and Hofmeister (159).
Following its victory, the team was seeded second and faced Maryville in bracket competition. In the first game, the Huskers were victorious, winning 195-172. NU fell short in the next couple of games, falling 154-235 and 172-181. The bowlers fought back to make the third game closer, but still fell in their last two matches 200-201 and 212-176.
Looking to regain traction in the third-place match, NU edged out No. 10 Youngstown State in the first game 191-190. The Huskers fell in the next two games 185-192 and 187-195 before winning the fourth 212-157 to tie the series at 2-2. The following two games ended in 157-166 170-203 losses as the Huskers took home fourth place.
Nebraska will return to bowling at the Prairie View Invitational in Dallas, Texas, January 29-31.
Final Standings of the Columbia 300 Saints Invite
1.McKendree
2.Maryville
3.Youngstown State
4.Nebraska
5.Kentucky Wesleyan
6.Drury
7.Lincoln Memorial
8.Lewis
9.Upper Iowa
10.Tusculum
11.Quincy