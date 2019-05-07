HUSKER BASKETBALL: Pius X’s Easley Will Stay Home And Walk-On At Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 6)–Two months ago, Charlie Easley and his Lincoln Pius X teammates were celebrating their victory in the Class B boys state basketball championship game on the floor of Pinnacle Bank Arena. Easley will continue his career on that very same floor, announcing on Monday he’s committed to a walk-on offer from the Nebraska Men’s Basketball team.

Easley says he was initially recruited by Tim Miles’ staff at Nebraska. However, it wasn’t until after meeting with new head coach Fred Hoiberg that he made his college decision. Easley says being able to play for the Huskers, a team he grew up watching, is a great honor.

“He’s gonna put the players that prove themselves out on the floor,” Easley said of Coach Hoiberg during an interview on Hail Varsity Radio Monday afternoon on ESPN 101.5FM/1480AM. “I just really liked what he had to say, so it all felt right. I decided to give him a call and commit.”

There were a few Division I scholarship offers elsewhere, plus there were plenty of scholarships being offered to Easley by Division II schools.

Easley averaged 23 points as a senior for the Thunderbolts, while garnering All-Nebraska, Super State and Class B honors.