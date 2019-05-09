HUSKER BASKETBALL: Harris, Davis Enter Transfer Portal

LINCOLN–(Hail Varsity May 8)–Two Nebraska guards, Amir Harris and Karrington Davis, have both entered their names into the transfer portal, sources confirmed to Hail Varsity on Wednesday.

Both spent their first year at Nebraska last season but will join fellow freshman forward Brady Heiman as scholarship players who have been told in the last week they aren’t part of the future under new Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg.

Sources say Davis met with Hoiberg last week and was told Nebraska would be bringing in replacements at his position and he would need to work extremely hard to earn a rotation spot, but he was later called and told to leave the team.

Nebraska currently has four open scholarships, but could get to five if forward Isaiah Roby elects to forgo his senior season and remain in the NBA Draft past the May 29 deadline.

In 23 games during his first year, Harris averaged 2.2 points and 2.5 rebounds a game. Primarily coming off the bench, Harris’ season was a roller coaster. He missed a month from December to January with mono, came back to earn a bigger and bigger role as the season closed out, had the game-winner in a 93-91 overtime win over Iowa to close out the regular season, but missed all of postseason play with a meniscus injury.

Davis, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound, former 3-star guard from St. Louis, suffered an Achilles tear before the season began and missed the entire year.