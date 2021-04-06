HUSKER BASEBALL: Schwellenbach Named To Olerud Two-Way Player of The Year Watch List
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Apr. 6)–The College Baseball Foundation released its watch list on Tuesday for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award and Nebraska junior Spencer Schwellenbach was one of 17 players selected. A shortstop and relief pitcher for the Huskers, Schwellenbach earned a weekly award from the organization on March 30 after his stellar play in a four-game sweep of Minnesota.
Strictly an infielder during his first two seasons at Nebraska, Schwellenbach has four saves in six appearances on the mound this season. The Saginaw, Mich., product has started at shortstop in all 18 games this year and has hit in the middle of NU’s order. He is hitting .353 with team highs in runs (21) and doubles (7), while adding three home runs and 14 RBIs. On the mound, Schwellenbach is yet to allow a run in 7.0 innings and has allowed five hits and no walks, while striking out 11.
The award is named for former Washington State University standout John Olerud, who achieved success both as a first baseman and left-handed pitcher during the late 1980s. He was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007. The award will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this summer.
2021 JOHN OLERUD TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD WATCH LIST
|Name
|Class
|School
|Conference
|Justin Campbell
|Fr.
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|Garrett Delano
|Sr.
|Mercer
|Southern
|Alex Dorethy
|Jr.
|Western Illinois
|Summit
|Andrew Eppinger
|Jr.
|NJIT
|American East
|Caden Grice
|Fr.
|Clemson
|ACC
|Jordan Hamburg
|Fr.
|Coppin State
|Mid-Eastern
|Caleb Littlejim
|Sr.
|Kansas State
|Big 12
|Mitch McIntyre
|Sr.
|BYU
|West Coast
|Alvin Melendez
|Sr.
|Fordham
|Atlantic 10
|Parker Messick
|Fr.
|Florida State
|ACC
|Shane Muntz
|Jr.
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|Dylan Phillips
|So.
|Kansas State
|Big 12
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Jr.
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|Davis Sharpe
|So.
|Clemson
|ACC
|Andrew Terrell
|Jr.
|Appalachian State
|Sun Belt
|Chris Veach
|Fr.
|Presbyterian College
|Big South
|Nathan Webb
|Jr.
|UC-Riverside
|Big West