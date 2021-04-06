      Weather Alert

HUSKER BASEBALL: Schwellenbach Named To Olerud Two-Way Player of The Year Watch List

Apr 6, 2021 @ 12:30pm

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Apr. 6)–The College Baseball Foundation released its watch list on Tuesday for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award and Nebraska junior Spencer Schwellenbach was one of 17 players selected. A shortstop and relief pitcher for the Huskers, Schwellenbach earned a weekly award from the organization on March 30 after his stellar play in a four-game sweep of Minnesota.

Strictly an infielder during his first two seasons at Nebraska, Schwellenbach has four saves in six appearances on the mound this season. The Saginaw, Mich., product has started at shortstop in all 18 games this year and has hit in the middle of NU’s order. He is hitting .353 with team highs in runs (21) and doubles (7), while adding three home runs and 14 RBIs. On the mound, Schwellenbach is yet to allow a run in 7.0 innings and has allowed five hits and no walks, while striking out 11.

The award is named for former Washington State University standout John Olerud, who achieved success both as a first baseman and left-handed pitcher during the late 1980s. He was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007. The award will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this summer.

2021 JOHN OLERUD TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD WATCH LIST

 

Name Class School Conference
Justin Campbell Fr. Oklahoma State Big 12
Garrett Delano Sr. Mercer Southern
Alex Dorethy Jr. Western Illinois Summit
Andrew Eppinger Jr. NJIT American East
Caden Grice Fr. Clemson ACC
Jordan Hamburg Fr. Coppin State Mid-Eastern
Caleb Littlejim Sr. Kansas State Big 12
Mitch McIntyre Sr. BYU West Coast
Alvin Melendez Sr. Fordham Atlantic 10
Parker Messick Fr. Florida State ACC
Shane Muntz Jr. Wake Forest ACC
Dylan Phillips So. Kansas State Big 12
Spencer Schwellenbach Jr. Nebraska Big Ten
Davis Sharpe So. Clemson ACC
Andrew Terrell Jr. Appalachian State Sun Belt
Chris Veach Fr. Presbyterian College Big South
Nathan Webb Jr. UC-Riverside Big West