HUSKER BASEBALL: Schedule Change Made To 2022 Season
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Jan. 19)–The Husker baseball program announced a schedule change for the 2022 season on Wednesday.
Originally set for a home series with San Diego State, the Huskers venture to Arlington, Texas, for four games in two days on March 4-5. The Big Red play Northwestern State and UT Arlington on Friday, before a rematch with both teams on Saturday to wrap up the weekend’s action.
Nebraska opens the 2022 campaign with a three-game series at Sam Houston on Feb. 18-20 in Huntsville, Texas. NU is coming off a 2021 season highlighted by a 34-14 record (31-12 Big Ten), a regular-season conference title and its first NCAA Regional Final appearance since 2007.